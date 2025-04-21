ETV Bharat / state

SLBC Tunnel Rescue Operations Stepped Up Near Danger Zone; 43 Meter Critical Stretch To Be Cleared

Till now, the SLBC tunnel rescue teams cleared 281 meters of debris, which includes soil, rocks, and the damaged parts of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM).

Debris clearing at SLBC tunnel collapse spot.
Debris clearing at SLBC tunnel collapse spot. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 21, 2025 at 1:15 PM IST

Updated : April 21, 2025 at 1:20 PM IST

1 Min Read

Achchampeta: The rescue operations are continuing in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel, a part of which collapsed on February 22 this year. So far, the rescue teams have cleared 281 meters of debris, including soil, rocks, and also the damaged parts of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM). Efforts are now focused on clearing the remaining 43-meter stretch of the collapsed tunnel. This part was identified as a critical danger zone.

The officials of different departments have been working intensively to find safe methods to remove the accumulated debris in the dangerous section of the tunnel. Special Officer Sivashankar (IAS), who has been overseeing the rescue operations, said that motors are being used to pump out heavy water entering the tunnel danger zone.

During a review meeting with senior officials at the tunnel entrance on Sunday, Sivashankar said that the personnel from the South Central Railway (SCR) are using gas cutters to dismantle the scattered parts of the TBM, which was badly damaged in the tunnel collapse. The separated parts are being transported out of the tunnel using a loco train.

Meanwhile, the rescue teams are on high alert as they approach the tunnel danger zone, taking all the precautionary measures. They are aiming to complete the remaining debris clearing work and rescue operations without any hitch.

