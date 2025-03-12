'Slapped With 24 Notices In 30 Days', Patna Secretariat Clerk Dies Of Brain Hemorrhage; Rs 50 Lakh Compensation Demanded

Patna: Palpable tension prevailed at the Patna Secretariat on Wednesday after the death of a 37-year-old employee of the Panchayati Raj department due to brain hemorrhage. Deceased Rajkamal Rajak's colleagues alleged that he faced constant mental harassment by senior officials of the department, which led to hemorrhage and consequent death.
As per reports, on Tuesday, Lower Division Clerk Rajkamal Rajak suffered a brain hemorrhage and collapsed while working in the Panchayati Raj Department office in Vikas Bhawan of the Secretariat. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he died during treatment.
The deceased was a resident of Arwal district and had joined the Secretariat in September 2022. Married just a year ago, Rajak is survived by his wife and a three-month-old daughter.
Following his death, protests erupted at the Secretariat as Rajak's colleagues sat on dharna on the premises demanding action against senior officials. "Every single day, he (Rajak) was harassed by his superiors. He was called to office even on holidays. He was therefore under severe mental stress," alleged protesting employees of the Secretariat.
Show Cause Issued 24 Times In A Month
The protestors further alleged, "Rajkamal Rajak was constantly subjected to harassment by department officials, to such an extent that show cause notice was issued to him almost 24 times in just 30 days, for some reason or the other."
What Police Said
Receiving information about the protest, Secretariat police station personnel and Sadar SDM Gaurav Kumar reached the spot and tried to pacify the agitators. Secretariat PS officer Sanjeev Kumar said, "The body was handed over to the family Tuesday evening. Further investigation into the matter is underway."
Meanwhile, the protesting employees have demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation and a compassionate job for kin of the deceased. However, no official statements have been received as yet from the department officials on the allegations of harassment or compensation claim.