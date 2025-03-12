ETV Bharat / state

'Slapped With 24 Notices In 30 Days', Patna Secretariat Clerk Dies Of Brain Hemorrhage; Rs 50 Lakh Compensation Demanded

Patna: Palpable tension prevailed at the Patna Secretariat on Wednesday after the death of a 37-year-old employee of the Panchayati Raj department due to brain hemorrhage. Deceased Rajkamal Rajak's colleagues alleged that he faced constant mental harassment by senior officials of the department, which led to hemorrhage and consequent death.

As per reports, on Tuesday, Lower Division Clerk Rajkamal Rajak suffered a brain hemorrhage and collapsed while working in the Panchayati Raj Department office in Vikas Bhawan of the Secretariat. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he died during treatment.

The deceased was a resident of Arwal district and had joined the Secretariat in September 2022. Married just a year ago, Rajak is survived by his wife and a three-month-old daughter.

Following his death, protests erupted at the Secretariat as Rajak's colleagues sat on dharna on the premises demanding action against senior officials. "Every single day, he (Rajak) was harassed by his superiors. He was called to office even on holidays. He was therefore under severe mental stress," alleged protesting employees of the Secretariat.

Show Cause Issued 24 Times In A Month