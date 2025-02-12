Slain Army Official's Body To Be Flown To His Hazaribagh Home Today

Hazaribagh: The body of captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi, the army official, who died in the line in an IED blast in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, will be flown to his home in Jharkhand on Wednesday.

His body will reach his ancestral home in Hazaribagh by 2 pm on Wednesday. As soon as the news of his death reached here, people started streaming into his house. Neighbours continued flocking to the martyr's family home as chanting of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' reverberated throughout the locality. The family members said they are grieved but are also proud of Bakshi's supreme sacrifice for the country.

Besides the army captain, another soldier was martyred in the IED blast near the Line of Control (LOC) in the Akhnoor sector. At the same time, one soldier was injured. Captain Bakshi alias Puneet was a resident of Jhulu Park in Hazaribagh. He was the only son of Ajindar Singh Bakshi and Neelu Bakshi.

According to army officials, during patrolling on Tuesday, an IED planted by terrorists exploded, injuring him. Hazaribagh plunged into mourning soon after the news of his martyrdom came.

According to family members, Sardar Karamjit Singh Bakshi, posted on the LoC in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, was about to get married on April 5. He was in Hazaribagh 10 days ago to prepare for it. After the marriage was fixed, he went to Kashmir on duty. According to family members, marriage rituals were to be performed in Hazaribagh on March 29. After this, the marriage was fixed in Jammu. His family friend Devendra Singh Bagga said that Puneet was eager to join the army from the very beginning.