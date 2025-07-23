Sky Gazing Goes Desi: Eastern India’s First Indigenous Digital Dome Coming Up In Kolkata

Kolkata: Imagine reclining at a darkened room where the ceiling curves like the sky and the stars move, speak, and respond. This is not the planetarium show of your childhood but a marvel of interactive astronomy, where science meets storytelling.

Within the confines of the Birla Industrial and Technological Museum(BITM) in Ballygunge, an indigenously built digital dome is slowly emerging. Eastern India’s first indigenously developed dome is crafted entirely with Indian expertise and technology. This innovative facility will soon become the second permanent digital dome in India after BITM’s Nagpur campus.



What is a digital dome?

"Building such a dome using its technology at low cost will add new feathers to the development of science and technology, said Arnab Chatterjee, the director of BITM. This is a special type of place where digital projection is used on a large, dome-shaped screen.

According to him, the evolved system will allow visitors to completely immerse themselves in the world of imagination. "There are interactive sessions. These digital domes are generally used for educational, entertainment and scientific purposes. Such as space science, environmental and art exhibitions," he added.

Arnab Chatterjee said, "This digital dome made with indigenous technology will be brought to the audience very soon. This dome will be installed inside the physics section of BITM. Although it is relatively small, we are trying so that at least 22-25 people can sit together and watch the sky digitally."



Made in India at a low cost

"This is not about passive viewing but all about participation. Visitors, especially students, will not just see the sky, they will understand it. They’ll ask questions, and we’ll answer them. That’s what makes this dome special," Chatterjee added.

At a time when other domes in Kolkata, such as those in the Science City or the Birla Planetarium, have been built using foreign technology, BITM’s sky dome breaks that stereotype.

The 7-meter dome, currently under construction, is being built painstakingly inside the museum’s physics gallery. Once done, it will accommodate around 22 to 25 viewers per session, allowing small groups to explore the universe together — digitally and interactively. The work is in progress under the guidance of the museum's senior technician, Shrimant Karmakar.

"It is not possible to build a hemisphere in a day. It has to be done step by step. Right now, a wooden structure is being built. Thereafter, clay and thermoplastic will be used. After that, glass fibre will be used. A quarter of the globe will be built. Then all four quarters will be given a complete shape. As a result, it will take a long time to complete the entire infrastructure," Karmakar said.