SKM Protest: Punjab Police Stops Farmers From Going To Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Farmers under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha were stopped from going to Chandigarh for their week-long dharna beginning Wednesday in support of their various demands, with multiple barricades and checkpoints set up across Punjab and security stepped up at all entry points of the Union Territory.

The Morcha, which is a conglomerate of more than 30 farmer bodies, had given a call for the dharna in Chandigarh starting March 5 in support of their various demands.

Punjab Police Deputy Inspector General of Police H S Bhullar said the protesting farmers would not be allowed to reach Chandigarh at any cost.

"Wherever any farmer came out (on roads), police of that area stopped them," Bhullar said.

Farmers, who left for Chandigarh in tractor-trailers and other vehicles on Wednesday morning, were stopped by the Punjab Police at many places.

In Moga, Krantikari Kisan Union district Moga president Jatinder Singh said they were stopped at Ajitwal in Moga district by the police when they were going to Chandigarh. Singh claimed some of them were "detained" by police.

Farmers raised slogans against the Bhagwant Mann government for not allowing them to go to Chandigarh.

In Samrala, farmers were also stopped by police from moving to Chandigarh, they said.

In Patiala, a senior police official said police would ensure that there is no movement of protesting farmers towards Chandigarh. He said police will ensure the general public do not face any inconvenience.

In Moga, police erected barricades atthe Chuhar Chak area to prevent farmers from moving towards Chandigarh.

A police official said 100 police personnel have been deployed at the checkpoint and that every vehicle was being checked to stop farmers from going to Chandigarh.

In Sangrur, police put up checkpoints at many places, including Gharachon and Bhawanigarh. In Kharar, policemen were deployed at Bhago Majra toll plaza.

Chandigarh police put up barricades at the Chandigarh-Mohali border points to prevent protesting farmers from entering the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

Security was beefed up at the entry points to Chandigarh from Mohali. Policemen were checking vehicles and were even verifying people where they were going to Chandigarh.