SKIMS Soura Holds Public Hearing To Address Patient And Caregiver Concerns

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura held a public hearing on Tuesday to address issues faced by patients and their caregivers.
SKIMS Director Dr Mohammad Ashraf Ganaie speaking to ETV Bharat in Srinagar on Tuesday (ETV Bharat)
Srinagar: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura held a public hearing on Tuesday to address issues faced by patients and their caregivers. The event provided an open platform for the public to voice concerns, with suggestions also presented to improve hospital services. SKIMS Director Dr Mohammad Ashraf Ganaie attended the hearing and directed the immediate resolution of several issues on the spot.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat’s Parvez ud Din, Dr Ganaie emphasised the significance of this public forum, noting that it was crucial to hear patient and caregiver perspectives to enhance healthcare services. "Our goal is to ensure that every patient receives quality medical care at SKIMS," he stated.

Dr Ganaie acknowledged the shortage of doctors and paramedical staff in the hospital, highlighting that this issue has been brought to the government's attention, including Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo. He pointed out that the hospital's OPDs see 4,000 to 5,000 patients daily, which calls for a sufficient number of healthcare providers. He added that although several doctors have retired, no new hires have been made yet, leaving only 40% of the required staff in place. However, recruitment efforts are expected to accelerate soon to address this shortage.

Responding to questions about handling the influx of patients, Dr Ganaie mentioned plans to expand the OPD services, including additional screening clinics. This expansion aims to manage cases that could be treated in other districts or local hospitals, thereby streamlining patient flow at SKIMS.

Additionally, Dr Ganaie revealed that to improve diagnostic services, a second MRI machine is being installed to provide timely MRI access to patients. Addressing concerns about the shortage of iodine-131 for thyroid cancer treatment, he assured that the supply has been restored, ensuring that patients will receive their scheduled doses without delay.

