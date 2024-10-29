ETV Bharat / state

SKIMS Soura Holds Public Hearing To Address Patient And Caregiver Concerns

Srinagar: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura held a public hearing on Tuesday to address issues faced by patients and their caregivers. The event provided an open platform for the public to voice concerns, with suggestions also presented to improve hospital services. SKIMS Director Dr Mohammad Ashraf Ganaie attended the hearing and directed the immediate resolution of several issues on the spot.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat’s Parvez ud Din, Dr Ganaie emphasised the significance of this public forum, noting that it was crucial to hear patient and caregiver perspectives to enhance healthcare services. "Our goal is to ensure that every patient receives quality medical care at SKIMS," he stated.

Dr Ganaie acknowledged the shortage of doctors and paramedical staff in the hospital, highlighting that this issue has been brought to the government's attention, including Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo. He pointed out that the hospital's OPDs see 4,000 to 5,000 patients daily, which calls for a sufficient number of healthcare providers. He added that although several doctors have retired, no new hires have been made yet, leaving only 40% of the required staff in place. However, recruitment efforts are expected to accelerate soon to address this shortage.