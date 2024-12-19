Skills For Change: How Srilakshmi's Vision Transformed 16,000 Lives in Telangana's Khammam Dist

Khammam: From witnessing a small group of curious women peering into a motor-winding training session to leading a transformative movement, Srilakshmi's journey embodies determination and compassion.

In 2007, she founded 'Satya Marg', driven by the belief that women should not be limited to household and agricultural work. Recognising that many women remained confined to their homes due to a lack of skills, she took it upon herself to provide them with tools for empowerment.

Using her salary, Srilakshmi initially trained 23 women in motor winding. "I wanted to show that with the right skills, women could earn a dignified livelihood," she said. Today, her initiative has expanded to 12 mandals, offering courses in tailoring, beautician course, computer literacy and manufacturing jute bags, incense sticks and cleaning solutions.

Satya Marg collaborates with national schemes like Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna and MEPMA (Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas) to reach a broader audience. Notably, former trainees often return as trainers, creating what Srilakshmi describes as a 'ripple effect of empowerment'.

Srilakshmi's husband, an English lecturer and motivational speaker, is a key ally in her mission. "He ensures that women receive subsidised sewing machines and connects them with employment opportunities," Srilakshmi shared. Trained women now stitch school uniforms and produce cleaning supplies for hospitals, contributing actively to their communities.

Khammam's municipal authorities have also stepped in, offering free stalls to market women's products. "This support has been crucial in helping these women gain visibility and sustain their livelihood," she added. Her impact extends beyond Satya Marg. She has trained female inmates in district jails and introduced courses like logistics to keep pace with market demands. Women such as Amala, Jyoti, and Lavanya, who trained under her, now provide jobs to others.

With over 16,000 individuals trained, Srilakshmi's goal is to create employment for one lakh people. Her work has earned her recognition from the Sister Margaret Foundation in Kolkata and Telugu University for Women Empowerment.

"Empowering one individual can uplift an entire community," Srilakshmi says.