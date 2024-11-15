ETV Bharat / state

Skeletal Remains Found In Chhattisgarh's Balrampur Village, Probe On

Balrampur: Human skeletons were found this morning in a field near a closed brick kiln at Dahejwar village near the Balrampur district headquarters. The Kotwali police launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the remains. The police said that the authorities are working to determine the identity of the deceased and examining whether the skeletons belong to one or multiple individuals.

The incident occurred when several villagers were passing by the field and noticed the skeletal remains scattered across different spots. The news quickly spread across the area prompting immediate calls to the local police. Villagers reported seeing the bones lying near the disused kiln, which had been closed.

The Kotwali police station received the information and swiftly sent a team to the scene for an investigation. Upon arrival, the police secured the area and began questioning the villagers. The farm where the skeletons were found belongs to Paras Nath, a local landowner. He informed the authorities about the skeletons, leading to the deployment of a forensic team and a dog squad to assist in the investigation.