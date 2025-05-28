SJTA To Seek Patents For Terms Like Srimandir, Jagannath Dham, Mahaprasad

Bhubaneswar: Amid the tussle between Odisha and West Bengal over the naming of the Jagannath temple in Digha as Jagannath Dham, the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has decided to seek patents for terms closely associated with the Puri Jagannath Temple.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Srimandir Managing Committee held in the sacred coastal town under the chairmanship of Puri King Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb. The committee, in its meeting, approved a proposal to pursue patent applications for expressions like 'Srimandir', 'Jagannath Dham', and 'Mahaprasad'.

The Odisha government has so far responded by sending a letter to the West Bengal government. No legal or strong administrative steps have been taken yet. This has led to dissatisfaction among devotees and temple-related organisations in Odisha.

Odisha’s Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan told ETV Bharat, “If someone copies something on a whim, it doesn't become the truth." “We will oppose the move to call the Digha Jagannath Temple ‘Jagannath Dham’. If necessary, we will also take legal action. The identity of the original Sri Jagannath Temple and traditions like the Badadanda cannot be shifted or copied."

“The devotion and love for Mahaprabhu (Lord Jagannath) should be preserved. Even Bengali devotees believe the original traditions should remain untouched. We hope the Chief Minister of West Bengal (Mamata Banerjee) will rethink this step," he added.

Senior lawyer Sarat Rayaguru from Puri said the matter should be handled based on legal knowledge. "The decision taken by the Shri Jagannath Temple Administration is not legal. According to the Patent Act of 1970, special words related to the Shri Temple cannot be patented. Patents are only given for new inventions or new products, things that are created for the first time, so that others cannot misuse them. But the words used in the Shri Temple have been used by people for hundreds of years, so they cannot be patented. If anyone breaks these rules, they can be fined."

"The Temple Administration should focus on maintaining discipline in the temple and ensuring proper management of the Darshan system," he added.

Shri Jagannath Sena Convenor Priyanka Darshan Pattnaik said no product can be patented. "No religious work can be patented. Vatican City, Mecca and Medina cannot be patented. The Shri temple administration raises the patent issue to confuse people to cover up its weaknesses," Pattnaik added.

"After the Digha Jagannath Temple was named Jagannath Dham, the Odisha government only sent a letter to the West Bengal government and did nothing. The government did not even take legal action. The patent issue has been raised to suppress the anger of the people without doing anything," added Pattnaik.

Jagannath Swain Mahapatra, a dedicated devotee of Lord Jagannath, said, “The sacred words used in the Shri Temple have been part of our tradition for centuries. These words will continue to be used from generation to generation. No one can change that. This is what Mahaprabhu (Lord Jagannath) has said. Our traditions are strong and will always continue. Some people may have different opinions, and some may not accept it. But the work of Mahaprabhu continues and will never stop."

He added, "When people say ‘Jagannath Dham’, they mean Puri. If someone uses the name ‘Jagannath Dham’ somewhere else, it doesn’t affect Puri. Devotees know where the original Jagannath Dham is, and they will continue to come to Puri. So, there is no need to patent the sacred words of Mahaprabhu."

