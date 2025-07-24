ETV Bharat / state

67 Naxalites Give Up Arms In A Single Day In Chhattisgarh's Bastar

Bastar: The Niyad Nellanar Yojana and Lon Varratu campaign are yielding positive results in Bastar where as many as 67 Naxalites laid down their arms on Thursday.

While 25 Naxalites surrendered in Bijapur, 16 laid down arms in Dantewada. A total of 13 Maoists surrendered in Kanker while eight gave up arms in Narayanpur's Abujhmad. In Sukma, five Maoists left the path of violence. Those who surrendered in Bijapur carried a collective reward of Rs 1.15 crore.

The surrendered Naxalities include a Sub Zonal Committee Member, two of DVCM, two of company PPCM, three members of battalion and company party members and eight Maoists of ACM level.

Lon Varratu seems to be working in Dantewada where 16 Naxalites surrendered. A Maoist couple is among those who laid down their arms. The Naxalites who surrendered in Dantewada carried a collective reward of Rs 17 lakhs.