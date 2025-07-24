67 Naxalites Give Up Arms In A Single Day In Chhattisgarh's Bastar

Bastar: The Niyad Nellanar Yojana and Lon Varratu campaign are yielding positive results in Bastar where as many as 67 Naxalites laid down their arms on Thursday.
While 25 Naxalites surrendered in Bijapur, 16 laid down arms in Dantewada. A total of 13 Maoists surrendered in Kanker while eight gave up arms in Narayanpur's Abujhmad. In Sukma, five Maoists left the path of violence. Those who surrendered in Bijapur carried a collective reward of Rs 1.15 crore.
The surrendered Naxalities include a Sub Zonal Committee Member, two of DVCM, two of company PPCM, three members of battalion and company party members and eight Maoists of ACM level.
Lon Varratu seems to be working in Dantewada where 16 Naxalites surrendered. A Maoist couple is among those who laid down their arms. The Naxalites who surrendered in Dantewada carried a collective reward of Rs 17 lakhs.
Similarly, a total of 13 Naxalites gave up violence in Kanker. They carried a collective reward of Rs 62 lakhs. The surrendered Maoists include five female cadres. Among the Naxalites who surrendered are Company Commander Manglu alias Rupesh Komra and Commander-in-Chief Manu Negi of North Bastar Division.
In Narayanpur 8 Maoists lay down arms in Narayanpur: 8 naxalites active in Narayanpur's Abuzhmaard have surrendered. A total reward of 33 lakh rupees was announced on them. Among them are 4 women Maoists. Kamlesh, commander of Platoon-16 of the Maoist organization and doctor Sukhlal alias Mukesh, attached to the organization's medical unit, are among those who surrendered. Narayanpur SP Robinson Gudiya said that the four female naxalites have surrendered
In Sukma, five hardcore Naxalites gave up arms, said SP Kiran Chavan. He said the surrendered Maoists were influenced by the Niyyad Nellanar scheme and the Poona Maregam campaign. The surrendered Maoists are Madhavi Kosa, Madhavi Kamlesh, Nuppo Lakhma, Madhavi Joga and Madhavi Pojja.
