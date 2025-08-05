Six Years Of Article 370 Abrogation: Kashmir Sees Cold Response By Outside Investors

Srinagar: In March 2023, four years after the abrogation of article 370 on August 5, 2019, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid the foundation stone for United Arab Emirates (UAE) based EMAAR Group’s mega-shopping mall in Sempora on Srinagar outskirts.

The foundation was touted as the first step of foreign direct investment where the big business group announced plans to build a 10 lakh square feet shopping mall worth Rs 250 crore. At the time of foundation stone ceremony, Sinha had declared that the EMAAR group will set up IT towers in Jammu and Srinagar, besides the mall with a total investment of Rs 500 crore. This mall and IT tower was to be completed and functional by 2026 on 130 kanals of land which it was allotted.

Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the first international mall in Jammu and Kashmir, ‘Mall of Srinagar’, to be built by UAE-based Emaar Properties, during India-UAE Investor Meet, in Srinagar (ANI)

However, two years have passed since the foundation, EMAAR is yet to start the work on its proposed mall, with officials in the Industries Department saying that the group has taken building permission, “but is weighing options to start the work”.

Besides EMAAR, the LG administration had in 2022 signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) with the LuLu Group to set up a food processing and logistics hub in Srinagar. Over three years down the line, the project is nowhere in sight.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (M) with LuLu group chairman MA Yusuff Ali and other dignitaries during the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the J&K government and LuLu Group to set up a food processing and logistics hub in Srinagar, at the LuLu hypermarket, in Dubai (ANI)

Post-2021 industrial and land policy, the government received 8,532 applications through its single-window portal, proposing investments worth Rs 1,69,282.22 crore, with the potential to create over six lakh jobs. These applications required a total of 80,668.91 kanals of land, and the government has been processing them as per the established policies.

Minister for Commerce and Industry, Surinder Kumar Choudhary, who is also J&K's Deputy CM, disclosed in the assembly's first Budget Session held in Jammu in March 2025 that only eight non-local investors showed interest in the Kashmir valley, in comparison to 205 outsiders in Jammu region. While 6,408.25 kanals land was allotted to the investors in the Jammu region, 408 kanals land was allotted in Kashmir. A total of 1369 locals invested in Kashmir. Among the outside investors is Bihar based Milli Trust, which is constructing a multi-storey 1000-bed hospital-cum-medical college on 160 kanals of land in Sempore in the city outskirts. Rest of the investors in Kashmir are small investments of Rs 1-2 crore.

Choudhary said that 971 industrial units have been approved under the New Central Sector Scheme (NCSS) 2021, attracting Rs 10,471 crore in investments and generating 51,897 jobs. He said 46 new industrial estates will be developed and in addition to the existing 64 to further “expand opportunities for business growth” in the region.

Speaking about the investments after abrogation of Article 370, LG Sinha in June this year said in a job fair in Jammu that projects worth Rs 10,000 crore have been completed and have commenced production, while Rs 25,000 crore worth of investment plans are currently at various stages of implementation.

“The remaining Rs 15,000 crore worth of projects, presently at different stages, will start this year. Nearly, Rs 60,000 cr worth proposals are pending. These have been stalled due to some reasons, and I hope a decision will be made on them in the near future,” Sinha said.

After the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, Jammu and Kashmir’s industrial sector was opened to national and multinational investors after the LG administration implemented new industrial and land policy that was flexible for industrialists. This industrial policy offered subsidies on capital investments, land and tax, aimed to entice outside investments in a region which was bogged by years of fragile security and erratic road connectivity.

Official records reveal that despite these enticing policies, the investors showed a “quite cold” response in investing in Kashmir valley than in Jammu province where Kathua and Samba became major attractions for investors for their proximity and closer connectivity to Punjab and are being considered safe for investment.

The cold response from the non-local investors like EMAAR to invest in the Kashmir valley comes despite a Global Business Summit and top investors from the United Arab Emirates hosted by LG Sinha in 2021 in Srinagar.

Despite the claims on mega investments by the LG, the political parties in the Kashmir valley including the ruling National Conference and Opposition Peoples Democratic Party are not impressed by the figures. The otherwise rival parties are on the same page about outsiders showing reluctance to invest in Jammu and Kashmir, while the Bharatiya Janata Party says the UT had witnessed peace and progress in the last six years.

Tanvir Sadiq, chief spokesman of the ruling NC told ETV Bharat that despite the LG’s claims there was nothing on ground as visible as it should be.

“Has there been any investment? If LG has claimed investment, there has to be something on paper; we do not see it. There has been talk of investment, Lulu Group, EMAAR, but on ground there is nothing as visible as it should be. We are still optimistic that the investment happens,” Sadiq said.

The NC legislator attributed the cold response of investors to the logistics and transportation issues rather than the situation or abrogation of special status.

PDP spokesperson Najmu Saqib said political and security situation were the biggest obstacles to investment and economic growth rather than Article 370 as claimed by the BJP government at the Centre. Addressing the core issues of Kashmir rather than creating cosmetics will bring investors, said Saqib.

“Pahalgam attack instilled fear among people across sectors. So such incidents still create an insecure atmosphere for progress. There needs to be a continued and sincere effort to address the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir which can bring peace and economic prosperity here,” Saqib told ETV Bharat.

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said the last six years had witnessed “unprecedented development across all regions of J&K”.

“Whether it’s the construction of roads in far-flung areas, expansion of health and education infrastructure, return of tourism, or rising investor interest—J&K is on a new path of progress,” he said.