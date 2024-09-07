Six-year-old Girl Raped In Haridwar By Minor

Luskar (Uttarakhand): A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 16-year-old boy in the Haridwar district of Uttarakhand, police said on Saturday.

"The accused took the victim to his house while she was playing with a five-year-old boy near her house. He then raped her in his house, which is located in the jurisdiction of the Pathri police station. The accused held the victim hostage for a few hours and fled from the spot after the incident," Pathari Police Station in-charge Ravindra Kumar said.

"The victim's father lodged a complaint at the Pathri police station on Saturday, following which a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO (The Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences) Act was registered in this connection," the police official added.

"When the victim did not return home, her kin started a hunt for her. They found the victim in their neighbour's house. The victim was handcuffed and her parents freed her. She later narrated her ordeal to her parents," added Kumar.

It is understood that the Uttarakhand Police have formed a team to hunt the accused. "The team has started the search for the accused and he will soon be nabbed," the police official added.