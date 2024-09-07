ETV Bharat / state

Six-year-old Girl Raped In Haridwar By Minor

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 10 hours ago

A six-year-old girl was raped by a 16-year-old boy in the jurisdiction of Pathri police station. The accused held the victim hostage for a few hours. The Uttarakhand Police are searching for the accused, who is on the run.

Minor girl raped by minor boy in Uttarakhand
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Luskar (Uttarakhand): A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 16-year-old boy in the Haridwar district of Uttarakhand, police said on Saturday.

"The accused took the victim to his house while she was playing with a five-year-old boy near her house. He then raped her in his house, which is located in the jurisdiction of the Pathri police station. The accused held the victim hostage for a few hours and fled from the spot after the incident," Pathari Police Station in-charge Ravindra Kumar said.

"The victim's father lodged a complaint at the Pathri police station on Saturday, following which a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO (The Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences) Act was registered in this connection," the police official added.

"When the victim did not return home, her kin started a hunt for her. They found the victim in their neighbour's house. The victim was handcuffed and her parents freed her. She later narrated her ordeal to her parents," added Kumar.

It is understood that the Uttarakhand Police have formed a team to hunt the accused. "The team has started the search for the accused and he will soon be nabbed," the police official added.

Luskar (Uttarakhand): A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 16-year-old boy in the Haridwar district of Uttarakhand, police said on Saturday.

"The accused took the victim to his house while she was playing with a five-year-old boy near her house. He then raped her in his house, which is located in the jurisdiction of the Pathri police station. The accused held the victim hostage for a few hours and fled from the spot after the incident," Pathari Police Station in-charge Ravindra Kumar said.

"The victim's father lodged a complaint at the Pathri police station on Saturday, following which a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO (The Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences) Act was registered in this connection," the police official added.

"When the victim did not return home, her kin started a hunt for her. They found the victim in their neighbour's house. The victim was handcuffed and her parents freed her. She later narrated her ordeal to her parents," added Kumar.

It is understood that the Uttarakhand Police have formed a team to hunt the accused. "The team has started the search for the accused and he will soon be nabbed," the police official added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HARIDWAR RAPE CASE16 YEAR OLD BOY RAPE GIRLMINOR BOY RAPES GIRLUTTARAKHAND POLICEGIRL RAPED IN HARIDWAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.