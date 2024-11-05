ETV Bharat / state

Six-Year-Old Boy Dies As School Gate Falls On Him In Hyderabad

Fayaz Hussain complained of uneasiness while playing baseball in the morning. He was shifted to a government hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The fallen main gate of the school in Hyderabad
The fallen main gate of the school in Hyderabad (IANS)
author img

By IANS

Published : 28 minutes ago

Updated : 2 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Hayathnagar Zilla Parishad school on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday as the family members of a six-year-old boy who died after an iron gate fell on him staged a protest, demanding justice.The boy's parents and other relatives staged a sit-in in front of the school.

Hayathnagar corporator Jeevan Reddy and leaders of the Students Federation of India (SFI) also joined the protest, demanding justice for the family of the deceased.The protesters demanded that the principal own responsibility for the death of the boy. They were also demanding Rs 20 lakh compensation for his family.

Rangareddy District Education Officer (DEO) Sushinder Rao reached the school. He was holding talks with the protestors.Ajay, studying class I in the same school, died when the iron gate fell on him on Monday. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. when Ajay was playing near the gate.According to Hayatnagar Circle Inspector P. Nagaraju, some children had climbed the gate and swung it to and fro.

As the welding joints were weak, the gate fell on Ajay. He suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital. Later, he was shifted to another private hospital. As his condition deteriorated, he was taken to a government area hospital in Vanasthalipuram where the doctors pronounced him dead.

The police officer said they had registered a case and took up further investigation.Meanwhile, a Class-IX student of a residential school in Nirmal town in Telangana died while playing baseball.The incident occurred at Mahatma Jyotibha Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential School for Boys.According to school authorities, Fayaz Hussain complained of uneasiness while playing baseball in the morning. He was shifted to a government hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Police registered a case and began an investigation.

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Hayathnagar Zilla Parishad school on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday as the family members of a six-year-old boy who died after an iron gate fell on him staged a protest, demanding justice.The boy's parents and other relatives staged a sit-in in front of the school.

Hayathnagar corporator Jeevan Reddy and leaders of the Students Federation of India (SFI) also joined the protest, demanding justice for the family of the deceased.The protesters demanded that the principal own responsibility for the death of the boy. They were also demanding Rs 20 lakh compensation for his family.

Rangareddy District Education Officer (DEO) Sushinder Rao reached the school. He was holding talks with the protestors.Ajay, studying class I in the same school, died when the iron gate fell on him on Monday. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. when Ajay was playing near the gate.According to Hayatnagar Circle Inspector P. Nagaraju, some children had climbed the gate and swung it to and fro.

As the welding joints were weak, the gate fell on Ajay. He suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital. Later, he was shifted to another private hospital. As his condition deteriorated, he was taken to a government area hospital in Vanasthalipuram where the doctors pronounced him dead.

The police officer said they had registered a case and took up further investigation.Meanwhile, a Class-IX student of a residential school in Nirmal town in Telangana died while playing baseball.The incident occurred at Mahatma Jyotibha Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential School for Boys.According to school authorities, Fayaz Hussain complained of uneasiness while playing baseball in the morning. He was shifted to a government hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Police registered a case and began an investigation.

Last Updated : 2 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HYDERABADHYDERABAD BOY DEATH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Trump Vs Harris: As America Votes, Here Is What To Expect In World's Most-Watched Election

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.