Six-Year-Old Boy Dies As School Gate Falls On Him In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Hayathnagar Zilla Parishad school on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday as the family members of a six-year-old boy who died after an iron gate fell on him staged a protest, demanding justice.The boy's parents and other relatives staged a sit-in in front of the school.

Hayathnagar corporator Jeevan Reddy and leaders of the Students Federation of India (SFI) also joined the protest, demanding justice for the family of the deceased.The protesters demanded that the principal own responsibility for the death of the boy. They were also demanding Rs 20 lakh compensation for his family.

Rangareddy District Education Officer (DEO) Sushinder Rao reached the school. He was holding talks with the protestors.Ajay, studying class I in the same school, died when the iron gate fell on him on Monday. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. when Ajay was playing near the gate.According to Hayatnagar Circle Inspector P. Nagaraju, some children had climbed the gate and swung it to and fro.

As the welding joints were weak, the gate fell on Ajay. He suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital. Later, he was shifted to another private hospital. As his condition deteriorated, he was taken to a government area hospital in Vanasthalipuram where the doctors pronounced him dead.

The police officer said they had registered a case and took up further investigation.Meanwhile, a Class-IX student of a residential school in Nirmal town in Telangana died while playing baseball.The incident occurred at Mahatma Jyotibha Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential School for Boys.According to school authorities, Fayaz Hussain complained of uneasiness while playing baseball in the morning. He was shifted to a government hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Police registered a case and began an investigation.