ETV Bharat / state

Six Year After Crime, Man Reveals Dumping Stepson Body In Sepic Tank

Nandu, who fainted after he was pushed to the ground by Ram Milan, was tied with a nylon rope and thrown into a septic tank.

Man Reveals Dumping Stepson Body In Sepic Tank Six Year After Crime
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 21, 2025 at 2:02 PM IST

1 Min Read

Dhamtari: A human skeleton was recovered from a septic tank in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh on Monday. A man was arrested in connection with the murder, police said.

After two days of investigation, the police made an important disclosure in this case on Tuesday. The person whose human skeleton was found was the stepson of the arrested man.

Dhamtari superintendent of police, Suraj Singh Parihar, said the genesis of the incident goes back to six years. The deceased Nandu Soni often quarrelled with his stepfather Ram Milan Gaur. Nandu returned home when Ram Milan was alone at home, while other family members went to the neighbours' house. Both fought over food. Nandu fainted after he was thrown on the ground by Ram Milan, who took the boy dead, tied Nandu to a cement pillar with a nylon rope and bicycle tube and threw him in the septic tank.

"We got clues from the nylon rope and tube found around the skeleton. No complaint was ever lodged with the police regarding Nandu, who was missing for 6 years. When the police interrogated Ram Milan based on suspicion, the accused confessed his crime," Parihar said. The police arrested the Gaur and presented him in court.

Dhamtari: A human skeleton was recovered from a septic tank in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh on Monday. A man was arrested in connection with the murder, police said.

After two days of investigation, the police made an important disclosure in this case on Tuesday. The person whose human skeleton was found was the stepson of the arrested man.

Dhamtari superintendent of police, Suraj Singh Parihar, said the genesis of the incident goes back to six years. The deceased Nandu Soni often quarrelled with his stepfather Ram Milan Gaur. Nandu returned home when Ram Milan was alone at home, while other family members went to the neighbours' house. Both fought over food. Nandu fainted after he was thrown on the ground by Ram Milan, who took the boy dead, tied Nandu to a cement pillar with a nylon rope and bicycle tube and threw him in the septic tank.

"We got clues from the nylon rope and tube found around the skeleton. No complaint was ever lodged with the police regarding Nandu, who was missing for 6 years. When the police interrogated Ram Milan based on suspicion, the accused confessed his crime," Parihar said. The police arrested the Gaur and presented him in court.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHHATTISGARHMAN DUMPS STEPSON IN SEPTIC TANK

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

No Kohli, No Rohit, This Player Features On LA28 Olympics Official Site

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.