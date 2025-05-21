Six Year After Crime, Man Reveals Dumping Stepson Body In Sepic Tank

Dhamtari: A human skeleton was recovered from a septic tank in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh on Monday. A man was arrested in connection with the murder, police said.

After two days of investigation, the police made an important disclosure in this case on Tuesday. The person whose human skeleton was found was the stepson of the arrested man.

Dhamtari superintendent of police, Suraj Singh Parihar, said the genesis of the incident goes back to six years. The deceased Nandu Soni often quarrelled with his stepfather Ram Milan Gaur. Nandu returned home when Ram Milan was alone at home, while other family members went to the neighbours' house. Both fought over food. Nandu fainted after he was thrown on the ground by Ram Milan, who took the boy dead, tied Nandu to a cement pillar with a nylon rope and bicycle tube and threw him in the septic tank.

"We got clues from the nylon rope and tube found around the skeleton. No complaint was ever lodged with the police regarding Nandu, who was missing for 6 years. When the police interrogated Ram Milan based on suspicion, the accused confessed his crime," Parihar said. The police arrested the Gaur and presented him in court.