Pahalgam Terror Attack: Stranded Transgenders From Maharashtra Appeal State Government For Help

The transgenders who are stuck in Srinagar have requested the Maharashtra government for help.

Transgender from Maharashtra stranded in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 24, 2025 at 7:21 PM IST

Dhule: At least six transgenders from Maharashtra have been stranded in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar over the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

Currently, the transgenders from Ahilyanagar, Shrirampur, and Dhule are in a hotel in Srinagar. However, they have requested the Maharashtra government, through a video, to bring them back.

They informed that they have been stuck there. “There is a very scary atmosphere outside. The Jammu and Kashmir Police are not allowing us to go out. We are not getting train tickets to come to Maharashtra. Flight services are running, however, since the flight tickets are high, we are not in a position to buy tickets," the transgenders said.

"Local hoteliers are helping us. However, since there is an atmosphere of fear here, we demand that Ahilyanagar MLA Sangram Jagtap and the Maharashtra government should make arrangements to bring us back to the western state," they said.

"On Saturday, due to heavy rains in Pulwama, the road was closed due to landslides, and we got stuck here. When the attack took place in Pahalgam on April 22, we were 40 kilometres away from the site. As soon as we got the information about the incident, we returned to our hotel. We are scared here," they added.

At least 26 people, including six from Maharashtra, were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to give a strong response, saying that every terrorist and their backers will be punished. He also said that the entire country was mourning the loss of lives in unison.

