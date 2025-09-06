Six Plaques In One Year At Hazratbal Shrine: Jammu Kashmir Waqf Board Faces Scrutiny After Emblem Row

ETV Bharat / state

Srinagar: The inauguration stone plaque with Ashoka Emblem, which was defaced and damaged by stones by devotees in Jammu and Kashmir’s Hazratbal shrine, was the sixth commemorative name plate erected in the shrine premises over the past year.

The move has prompted police to file a case after J&K Waqf Board chairperson Darkshan Andrabi condemned the act as 'nothing less than terrorism' and called for slapping perpetrators with the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Initially, the colourful interior renovation and Khatamband works inside the shrine had earned Andrabi applause from Muslims after the shrine was thrown open to the public almost a year after the work was started on September 3. Two days later, the stone plaque was defaced by devotees, who said that the symbol was prohibited at a mosque under Islamic law.

J&K Waqf Board Chairperson, Darakhshan Andrabi is seen on a hoarding outside Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

But the incident has ignited political parties and people to question and see a ‘political motive’ behind these developmental projects after a series of nameplates were erected in the shrine.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned the installation of the stone plaque arguing the work should speak for itself. He drew a comparison between the National Conference founder and his grandfather, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, who led the reconstruction of the shrine and crowdfunding without erecting such a marker in his name at the shrine. “But people remember his work despite not putting up stones or nameplates," Abdullah said.

Devotees inside Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

The chief minister also questioned engraving the national emblem on the religious institution saying they are meant to be used for government events.

"Mosques, dargah, temples, Gurdwara are not government places. They are religious places. Government emblems are not used there,” Abdullah added.

Situated on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar, the white-dome shaped shrine holds immense reverence in Kashmir because it houses the holy relic of Prophet of Islam. It is displayed to devotees on special occasions such as Eid Milaad, the birth anniversary of the Prophet falling on the 12th Rabi ul Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar.

Hazratbal is the spiritual heart of the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir, said Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), a grouping of religious organisations led by Valley’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

The Islam, according to the MMU, is explicit in its teachings that plaques, emblems, figures or symbols are prohibited in mosques or shrines.

“This principle has been honoured across our land for generations. Even when the Hazratbal Shrine was rebuilt in the past in the 1970s, no plaques or foundation stones were placed, out of respect for the injunctions of Shari‘ah and tradition. To introduce them now sets a dangerous and unnecessary precedent,” said Mirwaiz.