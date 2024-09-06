ETV Bharat / state

Six People Killed In Two Separate Accidents In Karnataka

Vijayapura (Karnataka): At least six people were killed in two separate accidents in Karnataka’s Vijayapura, officials said on Friday. Three persons including two bikers died on the spot after the speeding bike collided with the pedestrian. The incident took place late Thursday night on the Muddebihal-Talikote state highway near Kuntoji in Muddebihal taluk of Vijayapur district, they said.

Five people were injured in the incident and the condition of one is critical. He was admitted to a private hospital in Bagalkot and is currently undergoing treatment. A case has been registered at Muddebihal police station into the matter.

The deceased have been identified as Udayakumar (19), and the two bikers Anil Kainura (27) and Gotakhandaki Ningaraja Chaudhary (22). The deceased went to the Basaveshwar fair in Kuntoji village.

Rishikesh Superintendent of Police (SP) visited the incident site and took stock of the situation. "The accident took place at around 11 pm. The people who had come to the fair were getting down from the tam-tam vehicle when they were hit by the bike heading from the opposite direction. Three people died on the spot and many others were injured,” the SP said.