ETV Bharat / state

Six Of Family Killed As Speeding Car Rams Truck In Rajasthan

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Updated : 21 hours ago

The accident took place on Bharatmala Highway under Mahajan police station limits on Thursday night when the speeding car rammed into a truck parked on the roadside leading to the on spot death of six people and injuries to a girl.

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Bikaner (Jammu and Kashmir): In a horrific road accident reported from Rajasthan, six people of the same family died while a girl was injured after the speeding car they were traveling in rammed into a truck parked on the roadside in Bikaner district of the state on Thursday night, officials said.

The horrific road accident took place on Bharatmala Highway under Mahajan police station limits of Bikaner, where the car rammed a truck parked on the highway. Six people in the car died on the spot. The accident was so horrific that the front of the car was completely wrecked due to the impact of the collision.

The victims are said to be of the same family whose identification was not ascertained yet. A girl injured in the accident has been admitted to Pilibanga Hospital. After getting information about the incident, police and administration officials also reached the spot and took stock of the incident.

While police was yet to issue a statement over the cause of the accident, it is believed that the car was moving at a high speed due to which the driver lost control over the vehicle leading to the horrific road accident.

According to police, the victims in the car are believed to be residents of Dabwali in Haryana and all were members of the same family.

  1. Read more: Gonda Train Accident: Death Toll Climbs To 3; SDRF, NDRF Teams Deployed For Relief Work
  2. Maharashtra: 7 Killed As Vehicle Falls Into Well In Jalna

Bikaner (Jammu and Kashmir): In a horrific road accident reported from Rajasthan, six people of the same family died while a girl was injured after the speeding car they were traveling in rammed into a truck parked on the roadside in Bikaner district of the state on Thursday night, officials said.

The horrific road accident took place on Bharatmala Highway under Mahajan police station limits of Bikaner, where the car rammed a truck parked on the highway. Six people in the car died on the spot. The accident was so horrific that the front of the car was completely wrecked due to the impact of the collision.

The victims are said to be of the same family whose identification was not ascertained yet. A girl injured in the accident has been admitted to Pilibanga Hospital. After getting information about the incident, police and administration officials also reached the spot and took stock of the incident.

While police was yet to issue a statement over the cause of the accident, it is believed that the car was moving at a high speed due to which the driver lost control over the vehicle leading to the horrific road accident.

According to police, the victims in the car are believed to be residents of Dabwali in Haryana and all were members of the same family.

  1. Read more: Gonda Train Accident: Death Toll Climbs To 3; SDRF, NDRF Teams Deployed For Relief Work
  2. Maharashtra: 7 Killed As Vehicle Falls Into Well In Jalna
Last Updated : 21 hours ago

TAGGED:

CAR COLLISION WITH TRUCKRAJASTHAN CAR ACCIDENTBIKANER CAR ACCIDENTSIX OF FAMILY ACCIDENTFAMILY MEMBERS KILLED BIKANER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.