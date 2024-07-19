ETV Bharat / state

Six Of Family Killed As Speeding Car Rams Truck In Rajasthan

Bikaner (Jammu and Kashmir): In a horrific road accident reported from Rajasthan, six people of the same family died while a girl was injured after the speeding car they were traveling in rammed into a truck parked on the roadside in Bikaner district of the state on Thursday night, officials said.

The horrific road accident took place on Bharatmala Highway under Mahajan police station limits of Bikaner, where the car rammed a truck parked on the highway. Six people in the car died on the spot. The accident was so horrific that the front of the car was completely wrecked due to the impact of the collision.

The victims are said to be of the same family whose identification was not ascertained yet. A girl injured in the accident has been admitted to Pilibanga Hospital. After getting information about the incident, police and administration officials also reached the spot and took stock of the incident.