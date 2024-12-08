Six Of Family Injured After LPG Explosion Triggers Roof Collapse In Delhi

New Delhi: Six members of a family were injured in a cylinder explosion in outer north Delhi on Sunday, officials said.

It is learnt that the incident unfolded in Sector B4 under Narela Industrial Area police station limits where the roof of the two-storey residential house collapsed reportedly due to a gas cylinder explosion. According to the locals, the family was cooking in their house at the time of the accident when the gas cylinder exploded leading to the roof collapse trapping the family members beneath. All the family members were injured when the roof collapsed due to the sudden explosion. The injured include 40-year-old Raju, his wife 35-year-old Rajeshwari, their 18-year-old son Rahul and three daughters.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg told PTI that they received a call regarding a fire and building collapse in Shani Bazar area of Narela at 7.53 am. After receiving the distress call, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately, he said.

Neighbors said that the explosion was so strong that the people nearby immediately ran for help. They tried to immediately take the injured to the hospital. After receiving information about the incident, a team of police and fire brigade rushed to the spot to launch a rescue operation. While police are yet to ascertain the cause of the explosion, locals said that ignoring safety standards could be behind the mishap.