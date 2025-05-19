ETV Bharat / state

Six Of A Family Charred After E-Rickshaw Catches Fire In Delhi

An e-rickshaw, parked inside a house in Delhi's Shahdara, caught fire during charging, leaving six members of a family critically injured.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 19, 2025 at 3:54 PM IST

New Delhi: At least six members of a family sustained severe burn injuries after an e-rickshaw caught fire when it was put on charging at a house in Bholanath Nagar in Delhi's Shahdara in the wee hours of Sunday. All six were rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Dilshad Garden where their treatment is underway.

As per eyewitnesses, the incident reportedly occurred at around 3AM when the e-rickshaw was put on charging on the ground floor of the house. Receiving information, police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. However, by the time the fire was brought under control, six members of the family, including the rickshaw driver, were charred. They were immediately shifted to the hospital. As per latest reports, their condition is stated to be stable.

"The e-rickshaw driver lives with his family on the ground floor of the house. His relatives had also come. All the family members were asleep when the mishap occurred. When the e-rickshaw caught fire, in no time the fire spread," said a neighbour.

A senior police official informed, "Initial investigation has revealed that the fire was caused by a short circuit. Further investigation is underway. The condition of most of the people is stable."

