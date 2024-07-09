Six Nurses Suspended In UP's Bahraich For Playing With Monkey While On Duty

Bahraich (UP): Six nurses have been suspended after a video of them playing with a monkey while on duty at a government women's hospital here went viral on social media, officials said on Tuesday.

In the viral video, some nurses are seen playing with a baby monkey while sitting on hospital chairs wearing aprons. Dr M M Tripathi, Chief Medical Superintendent of Maharishi Balark Hospital, run under Maharaja Suheldev Autonomous State Medical College, on Tuesday said the staff nurses were posted in the the hospital's gynaecology and obstetrics department.

Taking cognisance of the viral video, Sanjay Khatri, Principal of the medical college, suspended all six of them -- Anjali, Kiran Singh, Aanchal Shukla, Priya Richard, Poonam Pandey and Sandhya Singh -- on July 5, Tripathi said. A five-member committee of doctors is investigating the matter, the doctor added.

"The image of the medical college is being tarnished due to the video that went viral on social media due to these nurses making reels with a monkey during duty hours and being negligent in their work," the principal said in his order. He added that an inquiry committee has been formed in the matter.

Until the report of the inquiry committee is received, the six nurses are suspended from working in the department till further orders, the order said.