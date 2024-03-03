Six Naxals, including woman with Rs 1 lakh bounty, held in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: Six Naxalites, including a woman ultra with a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head, were arrested on Sunday from two places in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, police said. Woman Naxal Ram Bai was apprehended from the forest near Jarpalli village under Pamed police station limits by the local police, 204 battalion of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and 151 battalion of CRPF, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said.

"The team was out on an anti-Naxal operation in the Jarpalli and Aempur areas. Ram Bai is the president of Maoist front organisation Kamlapur Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangathan (KAMS) and has a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head. We seized cooker-bomb, detonating cord, and pamphlets related the Maoists' tactical counter offensive campaign (TCOC) from her," the SP said.

Five Naxals were held in a separate operation from Jangla, Yadav said. "Hadma Madkami, Ramesh Awalam alias Bojja, Kumaru Lekam alias Mahru, Maddaram Podiyam and Bomda Kuhrami were apprehended from the forest of Kotrapal when a team of District Reserve Guard and local police were out on road opening and area domination activities," he said.

Two cooker bombs, two tiffin bombs, two detonators etc were seized from the ultras, who confessed they planned to plant an IED to target security forces, the official informed.