Andhra Shocker: Six Men 'Gang-Rape' Two Women Migrant Workers At Knifepoint

Sri Sathya Sai: Two women migrant workers from Karnataka were allegedly gang-raped at knifepoint by six persons in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai district, sending shockwaves across the state.

Police said the victims, a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, were sexually assaulted by the accused near a paper mill construction site, where their family members work.

The family had relocated to the state from Bellary, Karnataka, five months ago to find work.

“On Friday night, the men slept outside their makeshift shed, while the women slept inside. In the middle of the night, miscreants came on a two-wheeler, threatened the men with knives, and raped the women,” police said, citing the complaint filed by the victims at Chilamatur Police Station.