Six Maoists Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Narayanpur: A significant breakthrough in the anti-Maoist campaign by the security forces in Chhattisgarh's highly sensitive areas in Narayanpur occurred Thursday as six Maoists, including four women, surrendered to authorities. These surrendered persons received an immediate incentive of Rs 50,000 each and access to rehabilitation schemes, as per the state government’s new Naxal surrender policy.

All six individuals took an oath to integrate into mainstream society. This brings the total number of Maoists who have surrendered this year to 110.

Surrendered Naxals receive compensation (ETV Bharat)

The Police, DRG, BSF, and ITBP forces are leading a joint initiative, Maad Bachao Abhiyan (Save Maad Campaign), appealing to Naxals to join the mainstream of society and avail rehabilitation.

The surrendered Maoists held active roles within the Maoists’ Maad Division. They are:

Dhanay Halami, with a bounty of Rs 5 lakh. Dashmati Kovachi, Nelnar LOS Member, with a reward of Rs 1 lakh. Sukay alias Roshni Poyam, Kutul Area Party Member, with a reward of Rs 1 lakh. Chaitram alias Rushi, CC Guard (PM), with a reward of Rs 1 lakh. Gangu Poyam, DVC Guard (PM), with a reward of Rs 1 lakh. Shari alias Gagri Kovachi, ACM Guard (PM), with a reward of Rs 1 lakh.

The Maoists said that the increasing police influence, improved road connectivity to villages, the government's rehabilitation policy, and growing disillusionment within the Naxalite organisation were reasons for their surrender.

Bastar Range Inspector General of Police Sundarraj Pattilingam said that the surrendered Maoists will receive full benefits under the government's rehabilitation policy. He urged other Naxalites to avail of rehabilitation benefits.

Authorities remain optimistic that more Naxalites will surrender and reintegrate into social life in the coming days.

During the surrender program, several high-ranking officials were present, including Inspector General of Police of Bastar Range Sundarraj Pattilingam, Kanker Range DIG Amit Tukaram Kamble, Narayanpur SP Prabhat Kumar, and officials from BSF, ITBP, STF, and local administration.

