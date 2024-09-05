ETV Bharat / state

Six Maoists Killed In Encounter With Police In Telangana; Top Maoist Leader Reported Among Dead

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

The encounter broke out during a combing operation by the police in the Maoist-affected Raghunathapalem in Karakagudem Mandal on Thursday. A top Maoist leader is believed to be among the dead. However, there was no official confirmation in this regard at the time this report was filed.

Representational picture
Representational picture (ANI)

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana): Six Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire between the police and Maoists in the forest area near Raghunathapalem, Karakagudem Mandal on Thursday. The incident occurred during a combing operation by the police in the Maoist-affected region.

Sources indicate that a top Maoist leader from Telangana is believed to be among those killed, although official confirmation is awaited. The encounter has heightened security in the area, with additional forces deployed to ensure the region is cleared of further threats

More details are awaited as authorities continue their investigation into the incident.

The police encounter in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana comes over a month after a Maoist was reportedly killed in an exchange of fire in the forests along the borders of Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts of the state on July 25.

SP Bhadradri Kothagudem district, B Rohitraju had said in a statement at the time that they received information that members of banned CPI (Maoists) were roaming around in the Damaratogu, Gundala and Tadwai forest areas of the Mulugu district. "Acting on the information, a combing operation was carried out in the area. During the operation, a group of Maoists opened fire at the policemen, who resorted to counter-firing in retaliation in the Damaratogu forest area," the SP had said in a statement.

