ETV Bharat / state

Six Killed, One Injured As Car Crashes Into Truck In Dehradun

Six people, mostly students, were killed in a car-truck collision at the ONGC Chowk, with one person sustaining serious injuries.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 38 minutes ago

Dehradun: Six people were killed and one sustained serious injuries when their car collided with a truck here early Tuesday, police said. The victims, mostly students, included three men and three women, according to Kailash Singh, in charge of the Cantt Police Station. The injured has been admitted to Synergy Hospital, he said.

The incident occurred at around 1.30 am at the ONGC Chowk. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, Singh said, adding the CCTV camera footage from the area is being analysed.

Dehradun: Six people were killed and one sustained serious injuries when their car collided with a truck here early Tuesday, police said. The victims, mostly students, included three men and three women, according to Kailash Singh, in charge of the Cantt Police Station. The injured has been admitted to Synergy Hospital, he said.

The incident occurred at around 1.30 am at the ONGC Chowk. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, Singh said, adding the CCTV camera footage from the area is being analysed.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ONGC CHOWKCAR COLLIDED WITH TRUCKSYNERGY HOSPITALCANTT POLICE STATION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

How Doodles Got A Russian Art Teacher Locked Up For 20 Years

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.