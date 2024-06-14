Six Killed in Road Accident in AP's Krishna District

Amaravati: A fatal road accident took place at Sithanapalli in Kruthivennu mandal of Krishna district in which six people were killed. The accident took place when a DCM van proceeding from Puducherry to Bhimavaram collided with an Eicher van coming from Bantumilli in Krishna district on the national highway. Five were killed on the spot while another died while being shifted to a hospital. Five of the deceased were identified as residents of West Godavari district's Tallarevu. Eicher's vehicle was carrying 10 passengers, along with the driver, at the time of the accident. The DCM has a passenger along with the driver.

