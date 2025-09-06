Six Killed As Cargo Ropeway Trolley Collapses In Gujarat's Panchamahal

ETV Bharat / state

The cargo ropeway trolley, used for carrying construction material up the hill, fell after the cables snapped. The goods ropeway was primarily used by a temple trust, employees and special guests. According to reports, some employees were in the the ropeway when the tower collapsed due to a technical fault. According to initial reports, six persons were killed in the mishap. Police said the deceased include two operators, as many employees and two others.

Panchmahal : In a tragic incident, six people were killed on Saturday afternoon after a cargo ropeway trolley collapsed at the Shaktipeeth site on Pavagadh Hill in Panchmahal district of Gujarat.

The bodies were sent to Halol Upazila Hospital. The incident occurred when the Ganesh immersion procession was going on in Halol city. Pavagadh is a popular pilgrimage site and is visited by devotees from across Gujarat. The temple is situated at a height of around 800 metres, with pilgrims either choosing to climb some 2,000 steps or use cable cars to reach the summit. However, the ropeway for use by the public was shut since morning due to inclement weather, officials said.

Panchmahal Collector Ajay Dahiya said a committee will be constituted to investigate the accident.

The damaged trolley (ETV Bharat)

Haresh Dudhat, SP of Panchmahal, said that the ropeway carrying material for the renovation of the temple in Pavagadh broke causing the tragic death of six people on board. He said the deceased included two from Jammu and Kashmir, one from Rajasthan and three from Gujarat.

The SP said efforts are on to contact the deceaseds' families. He said further probe into the mishap is on.