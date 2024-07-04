Six Injured After Car Falls Into Ditch In Uttarakhand

Mussoorie: Six persons including three women were injured after the car they were traveling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep roadside gorge along the Mussoorie-Dehradun road in Uttarakhand on Thursday morning, an official said.

Mussoorie Police SI Rajkumar Barmola said that police received information that three young men and three young women were traveling from Dehradun to Mussoorie in a car when at around 5.30 am, the driver of the vehicle lost control at the turn near Bhatta village. The uncontrolled car broke the parapet on the side of the road and fell into a deep ditch, Barmola said.

As soon as the information of the accident was received, Mussoorie Police Fire Service and 108 ambulance reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. The rescue team pulled out the six people who fell into the ditch with the help of locals. They were sent to Doon Hospital in Dehradun through 108 ambulance for treatment.

The injured travelers have been identified as Bhavani Singh son of Ram Singh resident of Narendra Nagar Uttarakhand, Dilip Singh, Girish Singh, Mona daughter of Kaviraj, Sapna and Meena a resident of Nepal. Police said that the cause of the accident is being investigated.