Six Government School Teachers Suspended For ‘Skipping’ Poll Duty In Punjab’s Ludhiana

Ludhiana: At least six teachers of Government Primary School, Sunet, here have been suspended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) for skipping election duties, per an official order.

The suspended teachers are primary cadre teacher Uma Sharma, associate pre-primary teachers Gurvinder Kaur, Jaspreet and Sarabjit Kaur, and associate teachers Hardeep Kaur and Manninder Kaur.

The action by ADC, who is also the Election Registration Officer, comes ahead of the Ludhiana West bypoll, the dates of which are yet to be announced.

The teachers were assigned the duty of booth-level officers (BLOs) on April 12 for these polls, but they neither appeared for duty nor sent any communication, per the suspension order. It also suggested that the teachers did not take the orders “seriously”, which delayed election-related work.