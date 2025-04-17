Six Government School Teachers Suspended For ‘Skipping’ Poll Duty In Punjab’s Ludhiana

Ludhiana: At least six teachers of Government Primary School, Sunet, here have been suspended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) for skipping election duties, per an official order.
The suspended teachers are primary cadre teacher Uma Sharma, associate pre-primary teachers Gurvinder Kaur, Jaspreet and Sarabjit Kaur, and associate teachers Hardeep Kaur and Manninder Kaur.
The action by ADC, who is also the Election Registration Officer, comes ahead of the Ludhiana West bypoll, the dates of which are yet to be announced.
The teachers were assigned the duty of booth-level officers (BLOs) on April 12 for these polls, but they neither appeared for duty nor sent any communication, per the suspension order. It also suggested that the teachers did not take the orders “seriously”, which delayed election-related work.
A total of 25 teachers are in the school, out of which five are associated with Elementary Teacher Training (ETT), while six have been assigned the duty of verifying voter lists for elections.
A senior official told ETV Bharat that attending election duties was impossible for the teachers as they have to teach 1100 students and manage other things also. “They also come from far away and are inexperienced,” he said.
The official, however, added that the issue had been resolved and the orders for their reinstatement would be issued soon.
