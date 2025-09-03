ETV Bharat / state

Six Dead In Massive Landslide In Himachal's Mandi, Rescue Ops Underway As Several Feared Trapped

A sudden landslide in Sundernagar killed six persons and destroyed several homes. Rescue operations are ongoing as officials fear more victims are trapped under debris.

Six Dead In Massive Landslide In Himachal's Mandi, Rescue Ops Underway As Many Feared Trapped
Six Dead In Massive Landslide In Himachal's Mandi, Rescue Ops Underway As Many Feared Trapped (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 3, 2025 at 9:42 AM IST

2 Min Read

Mandi: At least six people, including a three-year-old girl, have died, while several others are feared trapped after a massive landslide struck Jangam Bagh of Sundernagar subdivision in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Tuesday.

The landslide, triggered by incessant heavy rainfall, was reported at around 6.30 PM when a large portion of a hill suddenly collapsed, crushing two houses and trapping families inside.

As per the officials, six bodies have been recovered so far, while several people are feared buried under the debris.

As soon as information was received, the Indian Army personnel, along with teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), district police and Home Guard launched rescue operations with the help of three JCB machines. However, it is still not clear how many more people are trapped.

Officials of the district administration, along with MLA Rakesh Jamwal, DC Apoorv Devgan and SP Sakshi Verma, rushed to the site to oversee the relief and rescue efforts.

In the evening, after the hill cracked and the debris fell, panic spread in the area and there was stampede-like situation as people ran for their lives. Two women, one of them a young girl, were pulled out alive and rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, but both succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Mandi DC Apoorv Devgan informed that the death toll in this horrific landslide in Sundernagar has reached six. "The deceased have been identified as Bharti, Kirat, Shanti Devi, Surendra Kaur, Gurpreet Singh and Prakash Sharma. In this accident, the houses of Surendra Kaur and Shanti Devi have been completely wiped out. A house adjacent to these is also on the verge of collapse," he said.

Meanwhile, part of a vehicle's front section has also been found buried in the rubble, triggering fear of more casualties. The bodies recovered have been sent for post-mortem, while rescue and search operation is underway on war-footing.

Read More

  1. Monsoon Mayhem In North: Floods, Landslides Batter Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, JK; Army Steps In
  2. Permafrost Thawing Emerges As Key Threat As Disasters Strike The Himalayas

Mandi: At least six people, including a three-year-old girl, have died, while several others are feared trapped after a massive landslide struck Jangam Bagh of Sundernagar subdivision in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Tuesday.

The landslide, triggered by incessant heavy rainfall, was reported at around 6.30 PM when a large portion of a hill suddenly collapsed, crushing two houses and trapping families inside.

As per the officials, six bodies have been recovered so far, while several people are feared buried under the debris.

As soon as information was received, the Indian Army personnel, along with teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), district police and Home Guard launched rescue operations with the help of three JCB machines. However, it is still not clear how many more people are trapped.

Officials of the district administration, along with MLA Rakesh Jamwal, DC Apoorv Devgan and SP Sakshi Verma, rushed to the site to oversee the relief and rescue efforts.

In the evening, after the hill cracked and the debris fell, panic spread in the area and there was stampede-like situation as people ran for their lives. Two women, one of them a young girl, were pulled out alive and rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, but both succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Mandi DC Apoorv Devgan informed that the death toll in this horrific landslide in Sundernagar has reached six. "The deceased have been identified as Bharti, Kirat, Shanti Devi, Surendra Kaur, Gurpreet Singh and Prakash Sharma. In this accident, the houses of Surendra Kaur and Shanti Devi have been completely wiped out. A house adjacent to these is also on the verge of collapse," he said.

Meanwhile, part of a vehicle's front section has also been found buried in the rubble, triggering fear of more casualties. The bodies recovered have been sent for post-mortem, while rescue and search operation is underway on war-footing.

Read More

  1. Monsoon Mayhem In North: Floods, Landslides Batter Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, JK; Army Steps In
  2. Permafrost Thawing Emerges As Key Threat As Disasters Strike The Himalayas

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LANDSLIDE IN JANGAM BAGHMANDI DISASTER 2025MANDI LANDSLIDEHIMACHAL MONSOON DISASTER 2025LANDSLIDE IN HIMACHAL MANDI

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.