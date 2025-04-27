ETV Bharat / state

Six Dead As Car Plunges Into Well After Colliding With Bike In MP’s Mandsaur

A large number of people gather at the well during the rescue operation, where a car plunged after colliding with a bike in Kachariya village, Madhya Pradesh. ( Etv Bharat )

Mandsaur: In a tragic road accident on Sunday, six people were killed at Kachariya village, located in the Narayangarh police station area of Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh. According to the police, a car and a bike collided head-on near a roadside temple, causing the four-wheeler to veer off and fall into a well. Five car passengers died, while the bike rider also succumbed to injuries.

After receiving the information about the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda rushed to the spot and issued necessary instructions to officials in the rescue operation.

Car Passengers Were on Their Way to a Temple

According to initial reports, all passengers in the car were heading to visit the Mata Mandir in Antari Mataji village, Mandsaur district, from Tal in Ratlam district. The accident occurred near Khachariya Chowpatty. Following the mishap, Malhargarh SDOP Narendra Solanki and Additional SP Gautam Solanki arrived with a police force and began the rescue operation. Efforts to retrieve the bodies from the well were underway at the time of reporting.

Death Toll May Rise

Malhargarh SDOP Narendra Solanki stated, "The number of deaths may increase. So far, six deaths have been confirmed. The bodies are being sent to the district hospital for post-mortem." The families of the deceased have been informed. Meanwhile, four injured persons have been shifted to the district hospital for treatment. Civil Surgeon Dr DK Sharma confirmed that all injured persons are undergoing treatment and that the condition of one is stated to be critical.