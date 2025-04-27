Six Dead As Car Plunges Into Well After Colliding With Bike In MP’s Mandsaur

Mandsaur: In a tragic road accident on Sunday, six people were killed at Kachariya village, located in the Narayangarh police station area of Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh. According to the police, a car and a bike collided head-on near a roadside temple, causing the four-wheeler to veer off and fall into a well. Five car passengers died, while the bike rider also succumbed to injuries.
After receiving the information about the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda rushed to the spot and issued necessary instructions to officials in the rescue operation.
Car Passengers Were on Their Way to a Temple
According to initial reports, all passengers in the car were heading to visit the Mata Mandir in Antari Mataji village, Mandsaur district, from Tal in Ratlam district. The accident occurred near Khachariya Chowpatty. Following the mishap, Malhargarh SDOP Narendra Solanki and Additional SP Gautam Solanki arrived with a police force and began the rescue operation. Efforts to retrieve the bodies from the well were underway at the time of reporting.
Death Toll May Rise
Malhargarh SDOP Narendra Solanki stated, "The number of deaths may increase. So far, six deaths have been confirmed. The bodies are being sent to the district hospital for post-mortem." The families of the deceased have been informed. Meanwhile, four injured persons have been shifted to the district hospital for treatment. Civil Surgeon Dr DK Sharma confirmed that all injured persons are undergoing treatment and that the condition of one is stated to be critical.
Car Falls into Well
Guddi Bai, one of the survivors, recounted that the group had attended a wedding ceremony in Ratlam district and were en route to Antari Mataji temple when the accident occurred near Kachariya village. It is reported that seven people were travelling in the car. After the severe collision, the vehicle plunged into the well.
Deputy Chief Minister Visits the Spot
Deputy Chief Minister and Malhargarh MLA Jagdish Devda visited the accident site during the rescue operation. Terming the accident unfortunate, he said, "Orders have been issued for a probe into the accident. Immediate government assistance and financial aid will be provided to the victims' families." He also confirmed that financial assistance has been arranged for the last rites of the deceased.
Read more: 7 Die As Jeep Falls From Bridge Into Dry River Bed At Mahadev Ghat In Madhya Pradesh's Damoh