Six Children Drown In Pond While Swimming After School In Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool

Kurnool: In a tragic incident, six children drowned in a pond while swimming after school in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

The incident occurred at Aspari Mandal of the district. Seven students of Class V of the primary school had returned from school and then left for swimming in the pond on the outskirts of the village. Due to heavy rains, the pool had more water than usual. While six students went into the water, one Durga Prasad stayed on the bank out of fear.

As the rest started drowning, Durga started crying for help following which a few shepherds rushed to the spot and called the villagers. As the students were fished out, they had already breathed their last.

The deceased children were identified as Shashikumar, Kinnera Sai, Sai Kiran, Bheemesh, Vinay and Mahboob Basha.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the death of the children. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and assured all help. A pall of gloom descended on the village as the news of the students' deaths spread.

YSR Congress Party president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also extended condolences to the bereaved families and requested the government to provide financial aid. He called for stricter safety measures near water bodies and greater parental vigilance.