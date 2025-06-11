Six Cakes, 78 Kg Ladoo: Lalu Celebrates 78th Birthday 'Carnival Style' At His Patna Residence

By Dev Raj

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrated his 78th birthday in style with his family and supporters.

Members of RJD and Lalu's supporters bought a 78 kg laddu (a ball-shaped dessert made from flour, sugar, and often ghee) to his residence and it was cut by the former Chief Minister with a sword much to the delight of onlookers. This apart, Lalu also cut six cakes at the stroke of midnight in the presence of his wife, Rabri Devi, children and grandchildren.

With Bihar slated to go to polls in a few months, the birthday celebration of probably the most admired yet controversial figure of the state was nothing short of a carnival. Thousands of supporters from different parts of the state turned up at Lalu's residence with gifts such shawls, flowers, fruits, sweets, cakes and curd.

The supporters touched the feet of the former Railway Minister as he sat in the courtyard cutting cakes which Rabri distributed to the visitors. The celebrations also involved musical performances where songs were sung in Lalu's praise with currency notes being thrown in the air by some supporters while others lost no time in collecting them.

The 78 kg laddu (ETV Bharat)

Several of Lalu's supporters carried sweets in cardboard boxes with his image. It was a contest of creativity and the tireless effort to stand out as a few visitors brought a large quantity of delicacies on pedal carts while shouting slogans in support of their leader.

Supporters cut a cake on Lalu Prasad Yadav's birthday (ETV Bharat)

Several party workers also fed fodder to cattle at different places in Patna to mark Lalu's birthday.

Amid the celebrations, all eyes were on Lalu’s estranged elder son and Hasanpur MLA Tej Pratap Yadav, who was disowned and expelled from the party for six years after he revealed having an affair with a girl for the last 12 years, despite being married to former chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai’s granddaughter Aishwarya Rai. Both of them live separately and their divorce case is pending in Patna family court.

However, he (Tej Pratap) did not turn up to greet Lalu, or posted anything on social media till the time of filing the report. He had posted a picture of him hugging a portrait of his father on Tuesday with a caption “the darker the night, the closer the morning is.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to social media platform X to extend his good wishes to the RJD president. “Best wishes to Bihar’s former chief minister and RJD president on his birthday. Our relationship has not been limited only to politics – it is a deep humane connection based on equal values and the struggle for social justice,” Rahul wrote on X.

“Your life has been full of struggles, but you have always strongly and courageously raised the voices of the people, who were often not heard. I wish you good health and long life on your birthday,” Rahul added in the post.

Several leaders from other states, including chief ministers Heman Soren (Jharkhand), MK Stalin (Tamil Nadu), and others greeted Lalu on social media platforms.

“Birthday greetings to RJD National President Thiru, Lalu Prasad. He has been a pioneering force in Indian politics, putting the marginalised at the centre of power. He reshaped the national discourse on social justice by firmly advancing the implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations and standing steadfast against the communal forces. Wishing him good health and a long life,” Stalin posted on X.

The RJD observed Lalu’s birthday as ‘Samajik Sadbhavna Diwas’ (Social Harmony Day) and appealed to the people to begin three activities – distribution of food among Dalits and deprived sections of the society, providing textbooks, notebooks and stationery items to poor children, and planting of trees to protect the environment. The party also asked its workers to visit every locality and village to propagate the thoughts of Lalu on service and social justice.



