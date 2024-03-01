Bihar: Six Live Bombs Recovered from Under Construction House in Darbhanga; Defused

Darbhanga: In an alarming development, Police have recovered six bombs from an under construction house in Darbhanga district of Bihar after two explosions were reported by residents in the district on Thursday Feb 29, sources said. The recovered bombs have been defused by the security forces while further investigation into the incident is going on.

Sources said that the six bombs were recovered from an under construction house under Bahadurpur police station limits of the district following specific intelligence inputs received by the police in this regard. Following the inputs, a team of police raided the spot and recovered the bombs. It is said that on Thursday night, two explosions were heard in the area leaving the locals in panic.

After receiving the information, the police of Bahadurpur police station rushed to the spot and recovered the explosive devices. The bombs were later defused without causing harm to life and property. Police have claimed to have averted a major tragedy with the recovery of the bombs.

Shubham Arya, City SP, Darbhanga said that Bahadurgarh police received information about an explosion in the house at night. “As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot. Scattered pieces of two exploded bombs were recovered from the spot. Police have also recovered six live bombs from the incident site. Further investigation is going on in the case,” he said.

Sources said that the credentials of the owner of the semi-finished house identified as Mohd Javed are being probed by the police.