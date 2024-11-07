ETV Bharat / state

Six BJP Legislators Injured, One 'Suffers Fracture' In J&K Assembly Scuffle Over Article 370

Srinagar: The opposition Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday claimed that six of its legislators were injured during the pandemonium in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly over demands for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35 A.

Satish Sharma, the BJP legislator from the Billawar assembly constituency of Jammu, said that six legislators were marshalled out of the assembly after they opposed the resolution demanding the restoration of Article 370.

“Six of our legislators were injured when we were marshalled out of the House. Mohal Lal (legislator from Akhnoor constituency) has been hospitalised,” Sharma told ETV Bharat.

Sharma said Lal was rushed to Bones and Joints Hospital for the treatment of a “fracture in the fingers of his right hand”.

Speaking to the media, Lal alleged the role of the speaker was biased in the assembly. “We wanted to put our point forward in the assembly against the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir resolution. But the marshals of the assembly, on the directions of the speaker, manhandled us; we were injured,” he said.

“We can't allow such voices who speak against the country and August 5, 2019 decisions. Today, I was injured by a small wound, but I gave my life for the unity of our country,” Lal added.