Karnataka: 6 Held For Murder Over Rs 5.25 Crore Insurance Scam, Made It Look Like Road Accident

Vijayanagara (Karnataka): In a shocking case of premeditated murder for financial gain, police in Hosapete have arrested six individuals who allegedly killed a man to claim Rs 5.25 crore from insurance policies taken out in his name. The accused attempted to disguise the crime as a road accident.

The deceased has been identified as Gangadhar, a resident of Kaulpete in Hosapete. The arrested have been identified as Krishnappa, Ravi Gosangi from Koppal district, Ajeya, Riyaz, Yogaraj Singh, and Huligemma, who was falsely presented as the deceased's wife from Vijayanagar district, police said.

"The accused had made an insurance policy of Rs 5.25 crore in Gangadhar's name, and they had hatched a murder plot to get this money. They killed him on Wednesday. After killing him, they brought the body to the road leading to Jambunath village on the outskirts of Hosapete. Thereafter, they rented a second-hand Excel bike, put his dead body on it, and hit it with their car. They made it look like an accident and fled from there. The victim's wife had filed a complaint in this regard at the Hosapete police station," said Vijayanagara District Superintendent of Police S Jahnavi.

He continued, "If there was an accident, the bike's key must have been in the vehicle, or it must have fallen. Our suspicion arose when the key was found in the side bag. Therefore, an investigation was conducted into the matter, and the accused were arrested within 24 hours of the incident. The car and bike used for the crime have also been seized."

According to Jahnavi, the accused took advantage of Gangadhar's illness and financial problems. Six people had conspired to take advantage of his situation.