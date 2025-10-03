Karnataka: 6 Held For Murder Over Rs 5.25 Crore Insurance Scam, Made It Look Like Road Accident
The accused had made an insurance policy of Rs 5.25 crore in Gangadhar's name, and they had hatched a murder plot to get this money.
Vijayanagara (Karnataka): In a shocking case of premeditated murder for financial gain, police in Hosapete have arrested six individuals who allegedly killed a man to claim Rs 5.25 crore from insurance policies taken out in his name. The accused attempted to disguise the crime as a road accident.
The deceased has been identified as Gangadhar, a resident of Kaulpete in Hosapete. The arrested have been identified as Krishnappa, Ravi Gosangi from Koppal district, Ajeya, Riyaz, Yogaraj Singh, and Huligemma, who was falsely presented as the deceased's wife from Vijayanagar district, police said.
"The accused had made an insurance policy of Rs 5.25 crore in Gangadhar's name, and they had hatched a murder plot to get this money. They killed him on Wednesday. After killing him, they brought the body to the road leading to Jambunath village on the outskirts of Hosapete. Thereafter, they rented a second-hand Excel bike, put his dead body on it, and hit it with their car. They made it look like an accident and fled from there. The victim's wife had filed a complaint in this regard at the Hosapete police station," said Vijayanagara District Superintendent of Police S Jahnavi.
He continued, "If there was an accident, the bike's key must have been in the vehicle, or it must have fallen. Our suspicion arose when the key was found in the side bag. Therefore, an investigation was conducted into the matter, and the accused were arrested within 24 hours of the incident. The car and bike used for the crime have also been seized."
According to Jahnavi, the accused took advantage of Gangadhar's illness and financial problems. Six people had conspired to take advantage of his situation.
Although Gangadhar was married, the accused had mentioned that he was married to Huligemma at the sub-registrar's office. They had opened a bank account in Gangadhar's name and created a fake nominee. The accused had taken out six insurance policies worth Rs 5.25 crores, including accident insurance with various insurance companies, and paid the premiums.
To get the money from the accident insurance policy, they had murdered Gangadhar and then made it look like an accident. More information about the death will be known after the post-mortem report.
Investigation revealed that the accused, Yogaraj Singh, worked in Axis Bank. He used to find the destitute, the orphans, and those suffering from illnesses and open bank accounts in their names. He would then fill in the other details required for that account himself.
He would get life insurance for such a person based on that account. He would also make a nominee and get all the documents issued in the particular person's name.
