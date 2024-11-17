Six Arrested For Firing At BJP Leader's House In Sitapur

Sitapur: Assailants fired several rounds at the house of the BJP Mandal president in Behra village under Sandana Police jurisdiction here late on Saturday night in which the wife of the president sustained injury. BJP leader Surendra Awasthi was not home during the incident. Six persons have been arrested in connection with the matter and launched a thorough probe.

Awasthi is currently visiting the Tirupati Balaji temples and his wife, mother and other members were at home when the shots were fired, injuring his wife.

On getting information about the incident, ASP Dr Praveen Ranjan and other top officials reached the spot and took stock of the situation. Police registered a named case against several accused in relation to the matter. Police have arrested all the six accused involved in the incident including Biru Mishra, a resident of Johriamau village and his sons Karan and Aman.

"Sitapur - In the incident that took place last night in village Behra of police station Sandana, no one has any injury/scratch due to aerial firing, a case has been registered and 06 accused have been taken into custody, licensed pistol is in possession," Sitapur Police shared on X handle.

Ranjan said the situation was assessed after reaching the spot. The woman has been sent for a medical examination. All the accused involved in the incident have been apprehended. Information is being gathered about the reason why they opened fire.