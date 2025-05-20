Sivaganga Quarry Accident: 5 Die As Rocks Cave-in At A Blue-metal Mining Site in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Five persons were killed and one more person was grievously injured in a cave-in reported at a stone quarry in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district on Tuesday, officials said. One of the victims is still trapped under the debris at a depth of over 150m and efforts are on to extricate him.
The incident was reported in a blue-metal quarry site in Mallakottai near Singampunari near here in the southern district. The fire and rescue services personnel who arrived at the accident site managed to pull out five personnel from the debris.
Police sources said two of them were already dead when they were being extricated from the accident spot. The injured were rushed to a hospital in neighbouring Madurai where doctors declared two victims as "brought dead", the sources added. One of them who is critically injured has been admitted to a hospital in Madurai, they said.
Soon after the incident, Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat visited the site and took stock of the situation. District Collector Asha Ajith who was attending an event with the Minister for Cooperation KR Periyakaruppan in the town rushed to the accident site along with him.
The minister received updates from the quarry representatives and the rescue teams who were involved. He asked them to speed up the rescue work and pull out the last victim stuck at the site.
Speaking to reporters, the minister said the overnight heavy rains have resulted in the loosening up of the surface and that could have resulted in the accident.
At least six persons were present this morning when the unfortunate incident took place, he said.
He suggested that trained personnel are required to pull out the last quarry worker still stuck under the debris. The other workers who can operate the heavy vehicles to the depths of the quarry have fled the site fearing repercussions.
"We have passed on the information. We will soon get trained personnel and launch the rescue," the minister said.
Asked whether the quarry management followed all safety precautions, the minister said that will be probed later and the priority is in rescuing the last person who has been buried under the debris.
"That will be known in the report," he said.