ETV Bharat / state

Situation Tense Outside Udaipur Palace After Vishvaraj Singh Denied Entry Over Royal Family Feud

Screengrab of protest outside the gates of Udaipur Palace ( ANI )

Jaipur: BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh and his supporters were denied entry into City Palace, Udaipur, hours after he was anointed the titular head of the erstwhile royal family of Mewar on Monday.

The situation outside the palace was tense with a heavy deployment of police to prevent any untoward incident. Stones were reportedly pelted from inside the palace.

Vishvaraj Singh was anointed as the head of the erstwhile royal family in Chittorgarh fort on Monday morning, following the demise of his father Mahendra Singh Mewar earlier this month.

However, a cloud of a feud between Mahendra Singh Mewar and his estranged younger brother Arvind Singh Mewar -- who are descendants of Rajput king Maharana Pratap -- hung over the occasion.

Vishvaraj Singh's uncle Arvind Singh issued a public notice against the newly annointed royal family head's planned visit to the Eklingnath temple of the family deity and the City Palace in Udaipur as part of rituals of the royal ceremony.

Both the temple and the palace are under the control of Arvind Singh who is the chairman and managing trustee of Shree Eklingji Trust in Udaipur.

Policemen were deployed outside the gates of the City Palace to maintain law and order after Arvind Singh's notices were issued in the morning.