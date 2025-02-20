Sitting Lok Sabha MP, Security Personnel Attacked By Mob In Assam

Nagaon: Sitting Lok Sabha MP from Dhubri and former Assam minister Rakibul Hussain and his personal security officers (PSOs) were allegedly attacked by a mob at Rupahihat area in Nagaon district on Thursday.

The incident took place when the Lok Sabha MP was on his way to Saidaria to address a public rally on a two wheeler. At Rupahihat area a mob tried to intercept, shouting slogans against the MP. "Rakibul Hussain Murdabad, Rakibul Hussain Go back", protesters said.

The MP said that the mob attacked him with cricket bats and bricks, hitting him on his head. Miscreants, who had covered their faces, also attacked Hussain's son Tanzil Hussain and the PSOs of Hussain, who tried to shield him. Hussain fell down from his two wheeler and escaped from the spot while his PSOs were injured.

"The police in the district are aware of the incident and it is a pre-planned attack on me. I am not scared. I am not the one who escapes from the field. The government under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma is behind the attack as I have been vocal against them,' alleged the Lok Sabha MP while addressing the public rally later.

"I know most of the attackers involved in today's attack. I am keeping their names with me, we'll get justice in the days to come," he said.

The Congress, meanwhile, have condemned the broad daylight attack on a sitting MP and security personnel and said that this indicates the lawlessness in the state under the misrule of the BJP-led government.

It may be mentioned here that the political atmosphere in the area, which is under Samaguri Assembly constituency has changed after the Congress, that had been ruling in the constituency for last 25 years, lost the constituency to a BJP candidate in the bypolls held few months back. Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain lost to BJP candidate Dipluranjan Sharma in Samaguri constituency.