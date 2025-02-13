B Pharma Student Kills Self At Kanpur's Rama Medical College And Hospital

Kanpur: A B Pharma first year student committed suicide on Wednesday at Rama Medical College and Hospital in Bithoor area.

The body of the 19-year-old, who hailed from Ramnagar Hargaon in Sitapur district, was found in his hostel room. While he stayed with another student, the latter was on a vacation when he killed himself. As soon as the student was found hanging in the room, the college's management informed police which reached the spot and started a spot. A forensic team too reached the spot and gathered evidence. It is suspected that the student was under stress after failing in the semester exams.

Police have informed the student's family which is on its way to Kanpur, said ACP, Kalyanpur Abhishek Pandey. He said the student's body has been sent for postmortem and the exact cause of death can be ascertained only after the report is received.

A few days back, a PhD scholar of IIT Kanpur had died by suicide leaving behind a purported suicide note that read, "I am quitting. This is my decision." After he was found dead in his hostel room on Monday, police said he had hanged himself to death. The tragic incident left his family and friends at IIT Kanpur in shock.

Receiving the news of the scholar's death, his family members rushed from Noida to Kanpur IIT campus late on Monday night. Despite efforts from teachers, students and police officials to console them, their tears did not stop. "He never mentioned any problems. How could this happen?" his father cried inconsolably, gasping for breath.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm.