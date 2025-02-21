ETV Bharat / state

Lalita Kumari Of Sitamarhi Is On A Mission To Make Girls Of Bihar Self-Reliant, Fearless

Lalita teaches karate to girls and has won several competitions in the sport.

Lalita Kumari is on a mission to make the girls of Bihar self-reliant and strong enough to protect themselves by learning karate
Lalita Kumari (Middle) with her students (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 21, 2025, 5:27 PM IST

Sitamarhi: Lalita Kumari is on a mission to make the girls of Bihar self-reliant and strong enough to protect themselves by learning karate.

Known as Sitamarhi's 'karate girl, Lalita said, "It is my heartfelt desire that the girls of Bihar become self-reliant and learn karate to protect themselves. Women and girls are harassed across Bihar and I want to help them defend themselves with karate". Lalita is known for her feat of defeating karatekas from 164 countries at a karate championship held in Delhi back in 2004. She went on to grab the first position in the championship and secured a black belt in karate.

Recognizing Lalita's achievements, UNICEF carried her photograph on the front page of its magazine. She was honoured by former Chief Minister of Bihar Rabri Devi and the incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. But despite the laurels, Lalita did not get the recognition she deserves. Lalita recalls her tough childhood at Kanhauli village in Sonbarsa block of Sitamarhi district and says she used to cut grass early in the morning and then leave for Jagjagi Kendra for studies. However, when her father Bhadai Majhi got to know of this, he restricted her from leaving the house. However, lady luck smiled on her when she got married to Brijesh Majhi of Bulakipur village in Riga block. Brijesh has been encouraging Lalita to pursue her dream of practising karate and training girls.

Lalita Kumari is on a mission to make the girls of Bihar self-reliant and strong enough to protect themselves by learning karate
The chapter on karate in Lalita Kumari's book (ETV Bharat)

Despite a difficult childhood, Lalita is the first Dalit woman matriculate from her village. She has participated in several karate competitions under Mahila Samakhya Programme. Lalita has penned her life journey in a book 'Struggle, Aage Badho'. The book, launched by Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi, is part of Class IV syllabus of government schools in Bihar. Lalita said if she gets a job in the Sports Department of Bihar, then she would teach karate to girls from other districts of the state as well. She is working as a teacher at Khap MS Vidyalaya in Sonbarsa block at present. Lalita is also concerned about the state of affairs in her state and wants the government to construct a road to her village. She has four children and wants all of them to excel in karate which gave her a sense of purpose in life.

SITAMARHI KARATE GIRL LALITAKARATE CHAMPION FROM BIHARSITAMARHIKARATE

