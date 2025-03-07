Shibu Soren Daughter-In-Law Sita Narrowly Escapes Pistol Attack Bid In Dhanbad, Her Ex-PA Held

Dhanbad: BJP leader Sita Soren, daughter-in-law of former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Shibu Soren, survived a pistol attack attempt on her by former PA Debashish Ghosh. The incident happened when she went to attend a wedding ceremony at Katras which falls under Saraidhela police station area.

It is not clear what prompted Ghosh to fire at her. The motive behind the attack remains unclear as police are yet to divulge details.

Ghosh tried to fire a gunshot from his pistol at her but was caught in the nick of time. He was handed over to the police thereafter.

Saraidhela Police Station in-charge Nutan Modi confirmed the incident. "Two pistols have been recovered from the hotel room. We are investigating the incident," Modi said.

Earlier, Sita arrived in Katras on Thursday to attend a wedding ceremony. She was staying at a hotel located in Saraidhela. Ghosh was already present in the hotel room. As soon as Sita Soren entered, Debashish Ghosh tried to fire the pistol.

However, before he could fire the shot, her security guard caught Ghosh. The matter was reported to the police. Two pistols were recovered by the police from the hotel. Ghosh has been arrested.