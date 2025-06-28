ETV Bharat / state

SIT Submits Report to Supreme Court on Tirumala Adulterated Ghee Case, Hawala Links Come To Light

Tirupati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the alleged use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of the Tirumala Srivari laddu, has submitted a status report to the Supreme Court, according to official sources.

The SIT, headed by the CBI Director, is investigating the allegations related to the use of substandard ghee between 2019 and 2024, as per the orders of the Supreme Court. The investigation is being carried out in compliance with directions issued by a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on October 10 last year. The team includes officers nominated by the state government and a representative of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Sources revealed that the CBI has submitted a sealed cover to the apex court, detailing findings uncovered so far, including arrests, legal petitions filed in local and high courts, and the current status of the investigation.

YSRCP Leader Requests Stay

Regarding the probe, Y S R Congress Party Rajya Sabha MP and former TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy has filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court. In it, he alleged that the SIT is not acting in accordance with the court’s directives and requested a stay on its functioning. The case is expected to come up for hearing on July 14.

Nellore ACB Denies Bail To One Of The Accused

In a related development, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Jayasekhar, arguing on behalf of the SIT, stated that the Accused-15 (A15) in the case, Ashish Agarwal, is a close associate of Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain, directors of Bholebaba Dairy, the main accused in the case. Following this, the Nellore Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court rejected Agarwal's bail plea for the second time. Agarwal is accused of playing a key role in the supply of adulterated ghee to major temples, including Tirumala, Srikalahasti, Vijayawada, and Srisailam.

Fake Invoices And A Cinematic Cover-Up

According to the SIT, Ashish Agarwal created fake invoices worth ₹146 crore through a network of companies, including Agarwal Trading Company, Supreme, Supreme Inc., Agarwal and Agarwal Sons, among others. These fake records were used to deceive temple authorities and evade FSSAI inspections, which occur twice a year.