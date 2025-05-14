ETV Bharat / state

SIT Probes Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Kickback Trails

Amaravati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the multi-crore liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh that reportedly took place during the tenure of former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has uncovered a massive real estate investment trail of kickbacks.

According to SIT findings, over Rs 1,000 crore of illicit liquor scam proceeds were pumped into the Bengaluru real estate sector alone, with the current market value of these assets estimated to have tripled to over Rs 3,000 crore.

The investigation revealed that Govindappa Balaji, Director of Bharathi Cements Corporation Pvt Lrd, and another person closely associated with the Jagan family, played key role in laundering the bribes through a network of shell companies and 'benami' entities. Sources said the duo had regularly attended weekly meetings at the Bengaluru Palace, where they reportedly discussed the amounts collected, the channels through which those were routed and the real estate firms where the funds were invested. These operations were carefully planned to mask the origin of the money and legitimise the investments.

The SIT believes that interrogating the second key accused currently under scrutiny could unravel the entire conspiracy and lead to the identification of the real beneficiaries of the scam.

Although Rs 1,000 crore was initially invested, the SIT estimates suggest that the value of the properties purchased through this network has now increased to over Rs 3,000 crore. These assets are registered under various 'benami' enitites and shell companies, further complicating the investigation.