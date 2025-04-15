ETV Bharat / state

SIT Intensifies Crackdown On Kasireddy Rajashekar Reddy In Liquor Scam Case

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has launched a multi-pronged operation to track down Kasireddy Rajashekar Reddy, also known as Raj Kasireddy, who is facing serious allegations of acting as a middleman for senior officials during the YSRCP regime in the liquor scam case.

Despite receiving three notices from the SIT, Raj Kasireddy has not appeared for questioning. He reportedly questioned the basis of the summons, defied High Court directives, and is now absconding without cooperating with the investigation.

Major crackdown in Hyderabad

On Monday, a joint team of over 50 personnel from the SIT and Telangana Police, led by Additional SP Bhushanam, carried out simultaneous raids at nearly 15 locations in Hyderabad. The searches began in the afternoon and continued late into the night, targeting Raj Kasireddy’s residences in Jubilee Hills and Manchirevu; Villa No 15 in Ekta Prime Villas, Financial District; Aret Hospital in Gachibowli, where his wife Dr Piereddy Divya Reddy is the Director; Ishani Infra, a company reportedly run in the name of Raj's daughter; ED Creations, suspected to be a benami firm; the residence of Raj’s brother-in-law, Muppidi Avinash Reddy and properties linked to Raj Pushpa in Narsingi and other locations.

During the raids, authorities seized crucial documents and hard disks and identified several individuals involved in Raj’s financial dealings. The SIT plans to issue notices to these individuals for further questioning.