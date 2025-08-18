SIT Halts Exhumation At Dharmasthala Temporarily As It Awaits Chemical And DNA Analysis Of Bones, Soil Samples: Karnataka Home Minster

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the Dharmasthala mass burial case, has halted the exhumation process temporarily as it is waiting for results of the chemical and DNA analysis of bones and soil samples collected from the spots already exhumed.

Replying to a debate on the issue in the Assembly on Monday, Parameshwara said after the results of the chemical and DNA analysis arrive, the SIT will decide whether to continue with the exhumation in spots shown by the complainant or stop it.

"Whether to continue or not (with the exhumation) will solely be the decision of the SIT. If they find any evidence from the analysis reports, they will continue or stop. The Government has given a free hand to SIT and the latter will take a decision. The Government will not be involved in any of SIT's decisions," the Home Minister said, clarifying the Opposition's query on how long the exhumation will continue.

Further he said the investigation into the allegations of the accused has not yet started. All that the SIT has done so far is to collect evidence.

"SIT has found a skeleton at one spot and bones in another. It has also collected soil samples from spots where the exhumation took place. Since it is a laterite soil and highly acidic in nature, experts claim bones and other materials will melt if buried under the soil for a long time. Therefore, the bones, skeletal remains and soil samples have been sent to FSL for chemical and DNA analysis. Once the reports arrive, the real investigation will begin," Parameshwara said.

The Home Minister also dismissed the Opposition's allegations that it formed the SIT under pressure and allowed a smear campaign against the Dharmasthala temple. "The investigation was ordered by the court as the complainant approached it directly. Since the local police lacked technical expertise, the Government formed an SIT. The Government has neither any personal interest in the matter nor is it trying to protect or support anyone. The investigation is going on in a fair and transparent manner," he said.

He also dismissed the Opposition's demand for setting a deadline for SIT to complete its probe. "How can the Government set a deadline for an investigation? It is not possible," he said.

"When an investigation is on, it is difficult to say if the allegations of the complainant are true or false. So allow the investigation to get over. If the allegations are found to be false, then the respect for Dharmasthala temple and its management will further solidify. If the allegations are found to be true, then the victims will get justice," Parameshwara said.

He also appealed to the Opposition parties and media, which he accused of reporting on speculations and hearsays, to be patient till the probe is over. "Let us leave the matter to the law of the land," he said.

Earlier, Opposition parties had accused the state government of being a mute spectator to what they called an online smear campaign against the temple and Rajya Sabha member Veerendra Heggade, whose family manages it. They also demanded the Government to place an interim report on the progress of the SIT probe till now.

The Dharmasthala mass burial case pertains to a complaint by a person claiming to have buried hundreds of bodies of young women in forests near Dharmasthala under threat. After he approached the court, an inquiry was ordered by a Special Investigation Team. The SIT has so far exhumed 14-15 spots shown by the complainant, who is also the witness in the case, but found nothing except skeletal remains in one spot and bones in another.

