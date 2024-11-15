ETV Bharat / state

SIT Formed To Probe Into Tab Fund Diversion Scam: Mamata

WB government has formed an SIT to probe into a fraud in which funds sent to students' accounts for tabs or mobile phones were diverted.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that her government has formed a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to probe into a fraud in which government funds sent to bank accounts of students for purchasing tabs or mobile phones were diverted elsewhere.

Six people were arrested in this connection, she said while speaking to journalists at the Bagdogra airport in the northern part of the state before flying back to Kolkata.

The government had sent Rs 10,000 to the bank accounts of each higher secondary student of government schools to purchase a tablet or mobile, but several of them did not receive the money due to alleged malpractices.

"An SIT has been formed. Our administration is very strong. They have already arrested six people and will do whatever is required. The group (involved in the case) is from Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Such groups exist in almost all other states,” Banerjee said. The government has started giving money to all who did not receive it, she added.

