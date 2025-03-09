ETV Bharat / state

SIT Formed To Investigate Murder Of NTPC Officer Kumar Gaurav In Jharkhand's Hazaribagh

Hazaribagh: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the murder of NTPC officer Kumar Gaurav, led by SDPO Amit Kumar. Hazaribagh SP Arvind Kumar Singh confirmed the formation of the SIT. A case has been registered against two unidentified accused under Katkamdag Police Station Case No. 47/25, dated 08.03.2025, under Section 103(1)/3(5) BNS and the Arms Act.

SP Arvind Kumar Singh stated that Kumar Gaurav’s family and NTPC colleagues confirmed that he had no prior disputes or threats. The Jharkhand police gathered crucial evidence, including CCTV footage, from all possible routes related to the crime scene. Raids are being conducted at potential hideouts, and suspects are being interrogated based on technical evidence.

Bokaro Zone IG S Michael Raj, along with Hazaribagh SP and SIT members, inspected the crime scene and key routes. The IG has issued directives for a swift investigation and the immediate arrest of the culprits. DGP Anurag Gupta has also reviewed the case and instructed a thorough probe into all aspects of the incident.